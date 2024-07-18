Video Duration 27 minutes 30 seconds
Inside Story

What role do politics and business play in the Olympics?

Russia is banned from taking part in the Summer Games but Israel is allowed to compete.

The Summer Olympic Games – the world’s biggest sporting event – opens in Paris next week.

Russia is banned for its war in Ukraine, but Israel is allowed to compete despite its war on Gaza.

How big a role do politics and business play in the Games?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Philip Barker – Editor of the Journal of Olympic History

Elaine Cobbe – Journalist, board member of Reporters Without Borders

David Goldblatt – Sports writer, broadcaster and journalist

Published On 18 Jul 2024