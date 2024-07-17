What can be expected from the new UK government?

Labour government lays out its legislative plans as king opens Parliament.

The new UK government sets out its plans – with big focus on the country’s ailing economy.

On foreign policy, it wants better EU relations, and backing and arming Ukraine will continue.

So, what can be expected from Keir Starmer’s government?

And what change on issues like the war on Gaza?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Lucy Fisher – Whitehall editor at the Financial Times

Tim Bale – Professor of politics at Queen Mary University in London

Peter Geoghegan – Political commentator