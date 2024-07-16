Where do both campaigns stand now in the US presidential election?

Trump nominated by Republicans two days after assassination attempt.

Donald Trump has won the Republican presidential nomination and picked Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running mate, days after surviving an assassination attempt.

With Trump and his Republican Party dominating the news cycle in the United States, there has been less focus on President Joe Biden and questions over whether he will stay in the race.

So, where do both campaigns stand now?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Laura Blessing – Senior fellow at the Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University

Michael Traugott – Research professor emeritus at the Center of Political Studies at the University of Michigan

Eric Ham – US political expert and former congressional staffer