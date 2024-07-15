How polarised is the United States?
Former President Donald Trump survives an assassination attempt at a rally on Saturday.
A campaign rally in western Pennsylvania turned into a scene of horror on Saturday, as former United States President Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt.
The gunman fired from a nearby rooftop and was quickly taken down by Secret Service agents.
The FBI has now classified the incident as a potential act of “domestic terrorism”.
President Joe Biden condemned the shooting and expressed sympathy to his opponent, in a rare break from the animosity between the two men.
Could this mark the beginning of a perilous period for political violence in America? Or will the polarisation and tension recede amid the wave of shock?
Presenter:
Sami Zeidan
Guests:
Rachel Kleinfeld – Senior fellow of the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Amy Koch – Republican political strategist
Natasha Lindstaedt – Professor of government at the University of Essex