How polarised is the United States?

Former President Donald Trump survives an assassination attempt at a rally on Saturday.

A campaign rally in western Pennsylvania turned into a scene of horror on Saturday, as former United States President Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt.

The gunman fired from a nearby rooftop and was quickly taken down by Secret Service agents.

The FBI has now classified the incident as a potential act of “domestic terrorism”.

President Joe Biden condemned the shooting and expressed sympathy to his opponent, in a rare break from the animosity between the two men.

Could this mark the beginning of a perilous period for political violence in America? Or will the polarisation and tension recede amid the wave of shock?

Presenter:

Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Rachel Kleinfeld – Senior fellow of the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Amy Koch – Republican political strategist

Natasha Lindstaedt – Professor of government at the University of Essex