Inside Story

Will there be an end to Israel’s killing of civilians in Gaza?

Palestinians are describing the latest Israeli attack on Gaza as a ‘horrific massacre’.

More than 90 Palestinians were killed and 300 injured on Saturday in al-Mawasi – an area in Gaza that Israel had designated as safe.

Its fighter jets and drones unleashed a barrage of missiles and bombs, obliterating tents that sheltered thousands of displaced families.

As the death toll rises and the humanitarian crisis deepens, there are serious questions about Israel’s military conduct and the protection of civilians.

Presenter:

Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Ibrahim Yaghi – Writer, poet and activist

Tahani Mustafa – Senior Palestine analyst at the International Crisis Group

Triestino Mariniello – Professor of law at Liverpool John Moores University, and member of the legal team representing Gaza victims before the International Criminal Court

Published On 14 Jul 2024