Will there be an end to Israel’s killing of civilians in Gaza?
Palestinians are describing the latest Israeli attack on Gaza as a ‘horrific massacre’.
More than 90 Palestinians were killed and 300 injured on Saturday in al-Mawasi – an area in Gaza that Israel had designated as safe.
Its fighter jets and drones unleashed a barrage of missiles and bombs, obliterating tents that sheltered thousands of displaced families.
Keep readinglist of 2 items
‘Brutal massacre’: World reacts to Israel’s al-Mawasi attacks
As the death toll rises and the humanitarian crisis deepens, there are serious questions about Israel’s military conduct and the protection of civilians.
Presenter:
Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Ibrahim Yaghi – Writer, poet and activist
Tahani Mustafa – Senior Palestine analyst at the International Crisis Group
Triestino Mariniello – Professor of law at Liverpool John Moores University, and member of the legal team representing Gaza victims before the International Criminal Court