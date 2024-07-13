Is enough being done to end the conflict in the DRC?

UN warns of dire humanitarian crisis in Democratic Republic of Congo.

For years, the Democratic Republic of Congo has been trapped in a cycle of conflict, with devastating consequences for its people.

The latest escalation in violence between the military and the M23 armed group has forced 7.4 million people from their homes in two years.

The United Nations says more than 25 million people are in desperate need of aid. And it’s warned the latest M23 activity in the east carries the very real risk of provoking a wider regional conflict.

What will it take to bring peace to the DRC? And is there a role its neighbours can play to prevent the violence from spreading?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Emilie Katondolo – Peace activist who advocates for the rights of women

Greg Ramm – DRC country director for Save the Children

Crystal Orderson – Journalist for The Africa Report