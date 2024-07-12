Is a new government the answer to Kenya’s problems?
President Ruto sacks most of his cabinet in the face of growing public discontent.
Kenyan President William Ruto has hit the reset button on his government, dismissing almost his entire cabinet in a surprise shake-up.
The decision comes on the heels of nationwide protests against a finance bill that would have led to tax increases.
While announcing the mass dismissal, President Ruto pledged to build a broad-based government and engage directly with his critics.
But will it be enough to quell the anger of protesters?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Silvanus Osoro – Member of the Kenyan parliament for the governing party
Wanjiru Gikonyo – Researcher on good governance and accountability
Kiritu Chege – Activist and member of the Communist Party of Kenya