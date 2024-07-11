How is climate change affecting food prices and inflation?

Disruption to food supplies hits both wealthy and poor nations.

Climate change is disrupting food production and supply worldwide.

Crops, fruit, livestock and transport are all affected.

It could lead to higher inflation, as well as food security threats.

What are the implications for people around the world?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

George Monbiot – Environmental and political activist

Carin Smaller – Executive director of the Shamba Centre for Food and Climate

Thin Lei Win – Food systems and climate change journalist