Video Duration 28 minutes 05 seconds
How is climate change affecting food prices and inflation?
Disruption to food supplies hits both wealthy and poor nations.
Climate change is disrupting food production and supply worldwide.
Crops, fruit, livestock and transport are all affected.
It could lead to higher inflation, as well as food security threats.
What are the implications for people around the world?
Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam
Guests:
George Monbiot – Environmental and political activist
Carin Smaller – Executive director of the Shamba Centre for Food and Climate
Thin Lei Win – Food systems and climate change journalist
Published On 11 Jul 2024