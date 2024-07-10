Military alliance marks 75 years at summit with Ukraine war centre stage.

The Russia-Ukraine war and the risk of Donald Trump becoming US president again are major issues at NATO’s 75th anniversary summit in Washington.

The military alliance faces many challenges. What are they and what’s next for NATO?

Presenter:

Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Shashank Joshi – Defence editor at The Economist.

Janine di Giovanni – Foreign policy analyst who has reported from several NATO wars as a correspondent

Geoffrey Roberts – Emeritus professor of history at University College Cork