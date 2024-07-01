How does Israel treat thousands of Palestinians in its prisons?

Accusations of widespread abuses and torture.

Palestinian detainees released from Israeli prisons say abuse and torture are widespread and systematic.

Thousands, including minors, have been held since the war on Gaza began in October.

So, how does Israel treat its Palestinian prisoners?

Presenter:

Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Fadia Barghouti – Detained by the Israeli military for 90 days under its so-called administrative detention programme

Basil Farraj – Assistant professor at Birzeit University, specialising in the study of political prisoners and violence in prisons in Palestine and elsewhere

Mustafa Barghouti – Secretary-general and founder of the Palestinian National Initiative