What will bring an end to the conflict in Sudan?

In the war-torn country, millions have been displaced. Thousands have been killed. Now, there is a threat of famine.

Aid agencies are warning the nation of 49 million people is at risk of collapsing.

Sudan sits in a strategic area of Northeast Africa, with seven other countries sharing borders and resources like the Nile River.

So, what are the regional implications of this conflict? And what can the international community do to bring Sudan back from a nationwide food emergency?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Amgad Fareid Eltayeb – Executive director of the Sudanese think tank Fikra for Studies and Development

Alaaeldin Nugud – Leadership member of the pro-democracy movement, the Civil Democratic Forces Alliance

Alex De Waal – Executive director of the World Peace Foundation, based at the Fletcher School at Tufts University