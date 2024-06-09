Video Duration 27 minutes 10 seconds
How will Israel react after it’s added to a ‘list of shame’?
The United Nations is set to announce the addition of Israel to a blacklist of countries and groups that have violated the rights of children during armed conflicts.
Whether any action will be taken is the responsibility of the UN Security Council.
Some say that – at the very least – it could put more diplomatic pressure on Israel.
But would that be enough to bring about real change?
Presenter: Laura Kyle
Guests:
Damien Lilly – Former head of the protection division at UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees
Arwa Damon – Founder of INARA, the International Network for Aid Relief and Assistance
Gideon Levy – Author and columnist at the Israeli daily paper Haaretz
Published On 9 Jun 2024