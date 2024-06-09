How is the plight of Israeli captives affecting ceasefire-deal chances?

The Israeli government is under pressure to secure the release of captives held in Gaza.

Four captives have been brought back from Gaza and hundreds of Palestinians killed during a major Israeli military operation.

On the streets of Israel, many are celebrating – but also demanding that all remaining captives must be freed under a deal.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel next week for talks on a proposal for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza and the exchange of captives for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

Can the negotiations succeed?

And with the resignation of war cabinet member Benny Gantz, will Blinken have the support of the remaining members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Gershon Baskin – Middle East director of the International Communities Organization, an NGO

Muhammad Dahleh – Lawyer and founder of Muhammad Dahleh and Associates

Scott Lucas – Professor of international politics at the Clinton Institute, University College Dublin