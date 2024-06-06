Will Joe Biden’s new immigration plan work?
The US president has signed an executive order to curb the flow of asylum seekers at the southern border.
It is a plan aimed at limiting the number of asylum seekers allowed to cross the southern United States border.
Joe Biden said, after signing the executive order this week, that he did what he could to address the issue. He blamed Republicans for not reaching a bipartisan border security deal in Congress.
The US has seen record numbers of asylum seekers at the border with Mexico.
And the issue has dominated the campaign trail ahead of November’s presidential election.
So, is this move politically motivated?
Presenter: Cyril Vanier
Guests:
Krish O’Mara Vignarajah – President and CEO of the nonprofit organisation, Global Refuge
Amy Koch – Republican strategist
Leon Fresco – Immigration lawyer and a former deputy assistant attorney in charge of immigration at the Department of Justice during the Obama administration.