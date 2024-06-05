Video Duration 28 minutes 30 seconds
Why has India’s BJP lost its parliamentary majority?
India’s Narendra Modi will have to form a coaltion government with other parties in order to secure a majority in parliament.
Narendra Modi is expected to serve another term as prime minister of India, but with a significantly reduced majority.
He will have to partner up with other parties to form the next government.
His governing BJP failed to win a clear majority after six-week-long parliamentary elections.
With this setback, many are now asking whether Modi’s strategy to reshape India has backfired.
What lesson has this vote sent to his party?
And will there be change?
Presenter: Cyril Vanier
Guests:
Asif Bhamla – BJP spokesman in Maharashtra
Valay Singh – Journalist
Ravi Agrawal – Editor-in-chief of Foreign Policy
Published On 5 Jun 2024