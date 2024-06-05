Why has India’s BJP lost its parliamentary majority?

India’s Narendra Modi will have to form a coaltion government with other parties in order to secure a majority in parliament.

Narendra Modi is expected to serve another term as prime minister of India, but with a significantly reduced majority.

He will have to partner up with other parties to form the next government.

His governing BJP failed to win a clear majority after six-week-long parliamentary elections.

With this setback, many are now asking whether Modi’s strategy to reshape India has backfired.

What lesson has this vote sent to his party?

And will there be change?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Asif Bhamla – BJP spokesman in Maharashtra

Valay Singh – Journalist

Ravi Agrawal – Editor-in-chief of Foreign Policy