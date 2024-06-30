What are the big issues that will decide the UK election?

Polls suggest PM Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives could face heavy defeat to Keir Starmer’s Labour Party.

The United Kingdom is set to vote in a general election on July 4.

The vote was called by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, whose Conservative Party has been in power for 14 years.

Polls suggest his rival, Labour leader Keir Starmer, could replace him.

So, what are the issues – and how significant is this election?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Will Hutton – Political economist, columnist

Lesley Riddoch – Podcaster, journalist

Pablo O’Hana – Political adviser