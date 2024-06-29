Will the far-right rule France?

France has been gripped by two events that are happening in the coming weeks.

One is the Summer Olympic Games in Paris. The other is the snap election called by President Emmanuel Macron after Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party made huge gains in European elections.

With Macron’s Ensemble alliance teetering on the edge of collapse, the stakes couldn’t be higher. His decision to call an early election has galvanised all sides of the political spectrum.

But can Macron’s centrist vision survive? Or is the France’s republic on the brink of a significant political shift?

Presenter:

Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests

Renaud Girard – chief foreign correspondent at Le Figaro

Rainbow Murray – professor of politics, Queen Mary University of London

Hugo Drochon – associate professor of political theory at the University of Nottingham