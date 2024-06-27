What power does a president have in Iran?

Iranians are choosing a successor to the late Ebrahim Raisi.

Following the sudden death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash last month, voters in Iran are choosing his successor.

The Guardian Council initially approved six male candidates from a pool of 80, including one reformist and five hardline conservatives.

But some dropped out.

With the nation facing deep political unrest, economic challenges and tensions with the West over its nuclear programme, stakes are high in this election.

And potential conflict between Israel and Lebanon is further increasing its significance.

So what path might the country take after this vote?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Hassan Ahmadian – Senior fellow at the Center for Strategic Research

Ali Vaez – Project director on Iran at the International Crisis Group

Sami Nader – Director of the Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs