Will the unrest in Kenya escalate?

Kenya shaken by mass demonstrations against proposed tax hikes.

It all started with peaceful protests against a finance bill tabled in Kenya’s parliament.

The proposed legislation included tax increases to raise extra funds the government says it needs to pay off public debt.

The protests intensified, crowds stormed the parliament compound and the military was deployed.

Security forces used live rounds, killing and injuring many.

Initially defiant, President William Ruto called the demonstrations treasonous, and promised to take a tough stance on what he called anarchy. But on Wednesday, he said he was withdrawing the bill.

So, will the unrest be contained?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Hassan Khannenje – Director of the HORN International Institute for Strategic Studies, a research and policy think tank

Westen Shilaho – International relations scholar at the University of the Witwatersrand

Otsieno Namwaya – East Africa director of Human Rights Watch