Is the risk of direct conflict between Russia and NATO increasing?

Russia promises to retaliate after several people in Crimea killed in missile attack.

Russia has said the United States bears responsibility for a deadly Ukrainian missile attack on Russian-occupied Crimea.

At least four people were killed in the attack and more than 100 others injured, according to Russian authorities.

Russia has hit many civilian targets in Ukraine during the war, where both sides are using new weapons.

So is there a greater danger of direct conflict between Russia and NATO?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Hanna Shelest – Director of the Security Studies Program at Ukrainian Prism

Patrick Bury – Defence and security analyst at the University of Bath

Pavel Felgenhauer – Independent Russian defence analyst in Moscow