How serious is India’s exam cheating scandal?

Students protest as police investigate sale of exam papers.

Many students in India are furious after their state exams results were scrapped because of a corruption scandal.

Police are investigating a widespread leak of examination papers affecting more than three million young people.

So what is next for the students and the country’s education system?

Presenter:

Sami Zeidan

Guests:

N Sai Balaji – Former President of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union.

Kiran Bhatty – Senior Visiting Fellow at the Centre for Policy Research.

Sravasti Dasgupta – Senior reporter at The Wire