What’s behind the widespread protests in Kenya?

Young people in Kenya reacted to the government proposal with angry demonstrations and police cracked down hard.

Widespread protests in Kenya erupted this week against proposed new taxes, and police were criticised for using excessive force to break them up.

Many on the streets were young, mobilised by social media.

Why is the government pushing the new taxes? And why has there been such a violent reaction?

Presenter:

Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Stella Agara – Tax justice activist and Africa governance and security analyst

Reginald Kadzutu – Finance economist at Oxford Brooks University

Nicodemus Minde – Researcher with the East Africa Peace and Security Governance Program at the Institute for Security Studies