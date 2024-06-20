Who will hold Israel to account for committing war crimes?

UN commission’s damning findings follow Security Council resolution and ICJ orders.

A report by a United Nations-backed commission of inquiry finds Israel has committed war crimes and crimes against humanity during the more than eight months of war in Gaza.

It also says Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups violated international humanitarian law during their attacks on southern Israel in October.

The conclusions follow thousands of interviews with victims and advanced forensic analyses of medical reports and satellite images.

But both a UN Security Council resolution and a binding ruling by the UN’s top court have failed to halt Israel’s offensive.

Will this damning evidence further isolate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government?

And could it make international support for Israel – led by its strongest ally, the United States – increasingly untenable?

Presenter: Neave Barker

Guests:

Bill van Esveld – acting Israel and Palestine associate director of the Middle East and North Africa Programme at Human Rights Watch

Uri Dromi – former Israeli government spokesman and founding president of the Jerusalem Press Club

William Law – editor of Arab Digest, an online current affairs newsletter, and a veteran Middle East correspondent