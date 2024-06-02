What’s behind the ANC’s election setback?
The African National Congress will now have to engage in talks with rivals to form a coalition government in South Africa.
It’s a vote that’s ended 30 years of the ANC’s dominance in South African politics.
Voters dealt a blow to the African National Congress, angry at what they consider to be its failure to deal with a dire economy and poverty. Now, the party will have to engage in talks with rivals to form a coalition government.
So what concessions might it make? And what does a weakened ANC mean for politics in South Africa?
Presenter: Tom McRae
Guests:
Malaika Mahlatsi – Researcher at the Institute for Pan African Thought and Conversation
Jan Hofmeyr – Head of policy and analysis at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation
Mondli Makhanya – Editor-at-large of City Press