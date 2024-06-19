Are Israel and Hezbollah on the verge of full-blown war?
Tensions between the Israeli military and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah are at an all-time high.
They have been engaged in low-level hostilities for more than eight months.
Keep readinglist of 3 items
UN rights chief warns situation in West Bank ‘dramatically deteriorating’
Hezbollah drone footage claims to show surveillance over Israel
Israel’s assassination of one of Hezbollah’s most senior commanders last week, however, has led to an escalation.
United States President Joe Biden sent a special envoy to the region, hoping to defuse tensions and prevent a wider conflict.
But has it worked?
And with no sign the Israeli military is close to ending its war on Gaza, is it on the brink of opening up a second front in the north?
Presenter: Neave Barker
Guests:
Nicholas Noe – Editor-in-chief of the Beirut-based Mideastwire.com
Robert Geist Pinfold – Lecturer in peace and security at Durham University
Mohanad Hage Ali – Deputy research director at the Malcolm H Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center