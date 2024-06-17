How extreme are global weather conditions so far this year?

Heatwaves set records, and floods and storms become more frequent.

Soaring temperatures are setting records around the world.

Severe floods and storms are becoming more frequent – and unpredictable.

So how do this year’s weather conditions differ from those before? And what is that telling us?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests:

Carolina Pereira Marghidan – heat risk consultant at the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre

Eleni Myrivili – global chief heat officer at the Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht–Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center and UN Habitat

Linnea Wikstrom – director of construction and health and safety at Building and Woodworkers International