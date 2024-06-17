Video Duration 27 minutes 30 seconds
How extreme are global weather conditions so far this year?
Heatwaves set records, and floods and storms become more frequent.
Soaring temperatures are setting records around the world.
Severe floods and storms are becoming more frequent – and unpredictable.
So how do this year’s weather conditions differ from those before? And what is that telling us?
Presenter: Tom McRae
Guests:
Carolina Pereira Marghidan – heat risk consultant at the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre
Eleni Myrivili – global chief heat officer at the Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht–Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center and UN Habitat
Linnea Wikstrom – director of construction and health and safety at Building and Woodworkers International
Published On 17 Jun 2024