Why is the EU imposing new tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles?

China accuses Brussels of protectionism, EU says Chinese subsidies are unfair.

The European Union plans to impose harsh new tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles, which Beijing has said is pure protectionism.

There is division, too, in the EU about the plan among German and other automakers highly exposed to the Chinese market.

So, what’s behind the dispute – and could it lead to a wider trade war?

Presenter:

Tom McRae

Guests:

Andy Mok – senior research fellow at the Center for China and Globalization

Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer – director at the Center for Automotive Research

Vicky Pryce – chief economic adviser at the Centre for Economics and Business Research