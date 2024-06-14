Video Duration 28 minutes 00 seconds
What will government of national unity mean for South Africa?
The party of Nelson Mandela forced to partner with former opponents.
A coalition for South Africa.
The African National Congress has been forced to share power for the first time after a bruising election. The left-wing ANC will partner with former opponents from the centre-right.
But what lies ahead and how will it work?
Presenter:
Sami Zeidan
Guests:
Pauline Bax – Africa programme deputy director at the International Crisis Group
FM Lucky Mathebula – CEO of the Thinc Foundation
Ongama Mtimka – Lecturer and political analyst at the Nelson Mandela University
Published On 14 Jun 2024