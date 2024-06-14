The party of Nelson Mandela forced to partner with former opponents.

A coalition for South Africa.

The African National Congress has been forced to share power for the first time after a bruising election. The left-wing ANC will partner with former opponents from the centre-right.

But what lies ahead and how will it work?

Presenter:

Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Pauline Bax – Africa programme deputy director at the International Crisis Group

FM Lucky Mathebula – CEO of the Thinc Foundation

Ongama Mtimka – Lecturer and political analyst at the Nelson Mandela University