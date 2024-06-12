What have regional countries done to help Palestinians?

A gathering in Jordan calls for the need to accelerate aid delivery to Gaza.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and created a humanitarian disaster.

A conference in Jordan saw a push by world powers to get more aid to those in need.

But a major relief effort will likely depend on a ceasefire and an end to Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip.

So, could regional powers be doing more to help?

And are both sides serious about the latest ceasefire proposals?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Hisham Mhanna – Gaza spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross/Red Crescent

Tahani Mustafa – Senior Palestine analyst at the International Crisis Group

Mustafa Barghouti – Secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative