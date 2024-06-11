What is behind the rise of the far right in Europe?

Success of populist and far-right parties in European Parliament election poses a threat to mainstream politicians.

European far-right parties made substantial gains in the EU’s parliamentary election.

In France and Germany, parties once considered to be on the fringes are now establishing themselves as viable challengers to the establishment.

So what is driving this shift on the “Old Continent”?

And will these parties be able to turn their successes in European elections into power at a national level?

Presenter: Nastasya Tay

Guests

Janine di Giovanni – Foreign policy analyst and correspondent

Katy Brown – Postdoctoral fellow at Maynooth University

Alberto Alemanno – Professor of European Union law and policy at the HEC business school