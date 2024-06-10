Video Duration 27 minutes 30 seconds
Inside Story

What role does the president play in Iran?

Six candidates have been cleared to run in this month’s presidential election.

Iran will hold a snap presidential election on June 28 after the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash last month.

Six candidates have been approved to run. All are long-serving members of Iran’s political establishment.

The winner will have to contend with a struggling economy and the challenge of US sanctions.

So how much choice does this field of candidates represent?

And with voter turnout sinking to all-time lows, will Iranians be inspired to cast their votes now?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests

Abas Aslani – senior research fellow at the Tehran-based think tank Centre for Middle East Strategic Studies

Sanam Vakil – director of the Middle East and North Africa Programme at Chatham House

Mehran Kamrava – director of the Iranian Studies Unit at the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies

Published On 10 Jun 2024