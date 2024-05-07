What does Russian president’s fifth term mean for the world?

Vladimir Putin is firmly in power at home while facing a West hostile over Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has been installed for a fifth term with his hold on power in Russia firmer than ever.

But the war in Ukraine has led to the country having its worst relations with the West since the Cold War.

So what would six more years of Putin mean for Russia – and the world?

Presenter:

Tom McRae

Guests:

Andrey Baklanov – Deputy chairman of the Association of Russian Diplomats.

Philip Short – Biographer of Vladimir Putin and a former foreign correspondent

Christopher Weafer – CEO of Macro-Advisory, a strategic consulting company.