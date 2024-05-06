What are the implications of Israel’s ban on Al Jazeera?

Qatar-based network says action by Israel’s government is illegal.

Al Jazeera has condemned the Israeli government’s decision to shut down the media network’s operations in the country as a criminal act against international and humanitarian law.

What’s behind this ban? And how effective will it be?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests:

Ronnie Kasrils – leading anti-apartheid activist and former South African intelligence minister

Maria Ressa – co-founder of the Rappler news website and recipient of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Jonathan Dagher – journalist heading the Middle East desk at Reporters Without Borders