What’s behind the US generational divide on Israel’s war on Gaza?

Polls suggest an increasing number of young Americans are siding with Palestinians and growing critical of Israel.

Successive US administrations across the political divide have backed Israel since it was created in 1948.

But polls suggest that public support for Israel in the United States now appears to be waning, especially among young people.

A Pew Research study two years ago indicated that only 41 percent in the age group of 18 to 29 had a favourable view of Israel.

And many students from this generation are now protesting on university campuses against the war on Gaza, which has killed nearly 35,000 Palestinians.

So, is the anger among young Americans highlighting a generational divide in Washington’s policy towards Israel?

And what are the reasons reshaping public opinion?

Presenter:

Nick Clark

Guests:

Clair Davenport – Student at Columbia Journalism School

Julie Norman – Deputy director at UCL Centre on US Politics

Keir Milburn – Author of Generation Left, a book examining generational differences