Does a peace summit launched by Ukraine have any chance of success?

US President Joe Biden is planning to skip the June gathering in Switzerland.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants global powers to refocus on his country’s war against invading Russian forces.

But United States President Joe Biden is planning to skip a June peace summit in Switzerland.

Russia has not been invited, and it is not clear if China, India and Brazil will turn up.

European Union ministers are now scrambling to find a solution.

With Israel’s war raging in Gaza, Kyiv is desperate to keep world attention on the conflict at home.

But what can Ukraine hope to achieve if Russia isn’t there? And why hold a summit if some of the world’s most influential players are not on board?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Andrei Fedorov – chairman of the Fund for Political Research and Consulting in Russia

Domitilla Sagramoso – senior lecturer at King’s College London

Peter Zalmayev – executive director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative