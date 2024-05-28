How tenuous is the peace deal between Egypt and Israel?
Exchange of fire at Rafah border crossing comes amid fragile political relations.
Officially, Egypt and Israel are at peace. But beneath the surface, a diplomatic dispute has been brewing for weeks.
Israel pushed ahead with its assault on Rafah – the area of southern Gaza bordering Egypt – despite Cairo’s many objections.
A cross-border exchange of fire that killed at least one member of the Egyptian security forces this week has only worsened already tense relations.
Both say the incident won’t impact the peace deal signed more than four decades ago.
But for how long, as the war in Gaza rages?
Presenter: Cyril Vanier
Guests:
H A Hellyer – Non-resident scholar at the Middle East Programme of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Uri Dromi – Journalist and former spokesperson for the Israeli government (1992-1996) during the Oslo peace process
Hussein Haridi – Veteran Egyptian diplomat who was involved in the process that led to the Egypt-Israel peace agreement in 1979