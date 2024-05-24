What do African countries stand to gain from William Ruto’s US visit?

US designates Kenya as its first non-NATO ally in sub-Saharan Africa.

Washington rolled out the red carpet for Kenyan President William Ruto this week.

The two countries are marking 60 years of diplomatic relations.

The visit is also important for broader United States-Africa relations.

Washington appears to be playing catch-up on the continent.

China has invested heavily in infrastructure in numerous African countries, and Russia has increased its military presence in West Africa after a series of coups in recent years.

So can Washington fulfil its new promises? And how could African countries benefit?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Stella Agara – governance and security analyst who specialises in youth development

David Shinn – professor of international relations at George Washington University and former US ambassador to Burkina Faso and Ethiopia

Nicodemus Minde – researcher with the East Africa peace and security governance programme at the Institute for Security Studies