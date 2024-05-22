What does the increasing recognition of Palestinian statehood mean?

Norway, Ireland and Spain announce they will recognise an independent Palestinian state.

Until now, most Western countries have maintained they will formally recognise Palestinian statehood only at the end of a peace process with Israel.

After more than seven months of Israel’s devastating war on Gaza, Norway, Spain and the Republic of Ireland say they won’t wait any longer.

But the European Union is divided on the issue and larger powers like France say it’s not the right time to recognise a Palestinian state.

And a United States veto still holds back Palestine’s bid to gain full membership at the United Nations.

Will other European nations follow Norway, Ireland and Spain?

And what do the announcements mean for Palestine’s efforts to become a full member of the United Nations?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Yossi Beilin – Former Israeli Cabinet minister

Julien Barnes-Dacey – Director of the Middle East and North Africa programme at the European Council on Foreign Relations

Carne Ross – Founder of Independent Diplomat, a not-for-profit advisory group