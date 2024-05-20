Video Duration 27 minutes 55 seconds
Inside Story

What does Ebrahim Raisi’s death mean for Iran?

The president was seen as a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has declared five days of mourning after President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash.

There is no power vacuum, however.

Keep reading

list of 3 itemsend of list

According to the constitution, the first vice president assumes power until elections are held within 50 days.

So how will Raisi’s death affect Iranian policy – both domestically and abroad?

And could there be repercussions in the region?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:
Mohammad Marandi – professor at the University of Tehran and media adviser to the Iranian negotiating team during nuclear talks

Roxane Farmanfarmain – professor at the University of Cambridge and Middle East security specialist

Trita Parsi – executive vice president at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, a think tank in Washington, DC

By Inside Story
Published On 20 May 2024