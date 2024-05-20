What does Ebrahim Raisi’s death mean for Iran?

The president was seen as a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has declared five days of mourning after President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash.

There is no power vacuum, however.

According to the constitution, the first vice president assumes power until elections are held within 50 days.

So how will Raisi’s death affect Iranian policy – both domestically and abroad?

And could there be repercussions in the region?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Mohammad Marandi – professor at the University of Tehran and media adviser to the Iranian negotiating team during nuclear talks

Roxane Farmanfarmain – professor at the University of Cambridge and Middle East security specialist

Trita Parsi – executive vice president at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, a think tank in Washington, DC