Standoffs between police and pro-Palestine protesters on college campuses intensify.

Student demonstrations against Israel’s war on Gaza on campuses in the United States are escalating.

Some protesters want their universities to cut ties with companies linked to Israel.

The crisis is becoming a political headache for President Joe Biden, who is seeking a second term in November, with Republicans criticising his response to the demonstrations.

Are the student protests taking a political turn?

Could they cost Biden the support of a significant swath of young voters in what’s expected to be a hard-fought and close election?

Presenter: Nastasya Tay

Guests:

Niambi Carter – Associate professor in public policy at the University of Maryland

Rami Khouri – Political analyst and distinguished public policy fellow at the American University of Beirut

James Davis – Republican strategist who has advised major corporations, NGOs and governments