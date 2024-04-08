Is Myanmar’s military losing ground?

Rebel groups have made several gains against military rulers in recent weeks.

Myanmar’s military government has suffered significant defeats at the hands of anti-coup opposition groups in recent weeks.

Karen fighters and other rebel movements have seized a vital town on the border with Thailand and tried to attack the capital, Naypyidaw, using drones laden with explosives.

So what’s next for the military government as it deals with these security challenges?

And do the recent gains rebel groups have made represent a turning point for Myanmar?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Khin Ohmar – award-winning human rights activist and founder of Progressive Voice, a policy research organisation that advocates for a democratic Myanmar

Kim Jolliffe – independent consultant who works towards peace, security and human rights in Myanmar and the wider region

Nicholas Bequelin – visiting fellow at Yale Law School’s Paul Tsai China Center and a specialist on human rights in Asia