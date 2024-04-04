Video Duration 28 minutes 07 seconds
Is the world focused enough on climate change?
There are fears that wars in Gaza and Ukraine may deflect attention from the climate crisis.
A state of emergency is declared in Zimbabwe, with extreme drought putting millions of people in danger.
As wars rage in Gaza and Ukraine, the battle against climate change continues – but makes fewer headlines.
Is the world paying enough attention to the threat the entire planet faces?
Presenter:
Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
John Sweeney – Professor emeritus at Maynooth University
Maurice Onyango – Regional head of disaster risk management at Plan International
Carlo Buontempo – Director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service.
