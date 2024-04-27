Is the crackdown on US university campuses a threat to free speech?

Hundreds of students and academics have been arrested during rallies opposing Israel’s war on Gaza.

Students in US universities are speaking out against Israel’s devastating war on Gaza.

The protests began in New York’s Columbia University last week.

But the police crackdown that followed caused the anger to spread to other universities in the United States and even in Europe and Australia.

The students say their right to protest is being crushed.

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Jude Taha – Palestinian journalist and student at the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism

Jeremi Suri – Historian and professor of global leadership, history and public policy at The University of Texas at Austin

Rina Shah – Political strategist and a former senior congressional aide