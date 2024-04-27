Has South Africa’s ANC failed to live up to its promises?

South Africa is commemorating the 30th anniversary of its first democratic election.

South Africa is marking Freedom Day – the historic day that changed the course of the country.

Hopes were high in 1994, as years of segregation and white-minority rule came to an end, and millions of Black South Africans cast their vote for the first time.

But 30 years on, many say there’s little to celebrate. Hope has been replaced by disappointment and scepticism.

The African National Congress, which has been in power since the end of apartheid, is accused of not keeping its promises. It has been embroiled in corruption scandals.

Unemployment is at an all-time high, crime is widespread and race-based inequality is still a problem.

This year’s anniversary comes a month ahead of general elections – which could see the governing party lose its majority for the first time.

So, has the ANC failed to live up to its promises?

Presenter: Neave Barker

Guests:

Melanie Verwoerd – Political analyst

William Gumede – Founder of Democracy Works Foundation

Zackie Achmat – Activist and independent candidate for South Africa’s parliament