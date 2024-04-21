Video Duration 28 minutes 45 seconds
What will the US aid package to Kyiv mean for Russia’s war on Ukraine?
Kyiv says aid is vital as it battles Russian invaders, but Kremlin says it will prolong war.
The United States House of Representatives has agreed on a $60bn aid package to Ukraine after months of political wrangling.
More than one-third will go on weapons to battle Russian forces.
Will this help end the war? Or will it just prolong the fighting and bloodshed?
Presenter: Tom McRae
Guests:
Chris Hedges – Former Middle East bureau chief of the New York Times
Anatol Lieven – Director of the Eurasia Program at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft
Patrick Bury – Defence and security analyst; associate professor in security at the University of Bath
Published On 21 Apr 2024