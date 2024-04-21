Kyiv says aid is vital as it battles Russian invaders, but Kremlin says it will prolong war.

The United States House of Representatives has agreed on a $60bn aid package to Ukraine after months of political wrangling.

More than one-third will go on weapons to battle Russian forces.

Will this help end the war? Or will it just prolong the fighting and bloodshed?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests:

Chris Hedges – Former Middle East bureau chief of the New York Times

Anatol Lieven – Director of the Eurasia Program at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft

Patrick Bury – Defence and security analyst; associate professor in security at the University of Bath