Why is Pakistan expelling Afghan refugees?

Afghanistan says the move is illegal, but Pakistan insists it’s for security reasons.

Hundreds of thousands of Afghans are being forced to leave Pakistan as part of a government crackdown.

Many have lived there for decades and consider it their home.

But the Pakistani government blames Afghans for a surge in attacks by armed groups.

Human rights groups say the deportations violate international law and many refugees face dangers if they are forced to return to Afghanistan.

Is this politically motivated? And how will Taliban officials deal with it?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Nilofer Afridi Qazi – social worker and public policy specialist

Faiz Zaland – professor of political science at Kabul University

Devon Cone – senior advocate for women and girls at Refugees International