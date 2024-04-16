How can the humanitarian crisis in Sudan be stopped?

The conflict is taking a heavy toll on civilians with millions forced from their homes and on the verge of famine.

Sudan is facing a humanitarian crisis as its civil war drags on. The United Nations says 25 million people – half the population – need urgent assistance.

About 30,000 people are dead and millions more have been forced from their homes.

Diplomacy has stalled, and aid groups face major challenges getting to those in need.

So is there a path to ending the war? And can anything be done to ease the suffering of Sudan’s people?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Hala Alkarib – regional director of the Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa network.

Duncan Riddell – senior humanitarian manager at the Norwegian Refugee Council