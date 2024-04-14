What are the implications of Iran’s missile attack on Israel?

Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel, although almost all were intercepted.

Iran has launched a direct attack on Israel for the first time, firing a barrage of drones and missiles in retaliation for a strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria.

Most were shot down, but the world is watching with deepening concern.

Who will be saying what to whom to try to bring calm?

Presenter:

James Bays

Guests:

Mohammad Marandi – Professor at the University of Tehran

Yossi Mekelberg – Associate fellow at the British think-tank Chatham House

Akbar Shahid Ahmed – Senior diplomatic correspondent at HuffPost in Washington, DC