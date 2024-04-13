Why has the UN’s climate chief set a two-year deadline for the world?

Further warning that our planet faces irreversible damage without urgent action.

Humanity has only two years left “to save the world”, United Nations executive climate secretary Simon Stiell said this week.

As more people worldwide deal with record-breaking temperatures and natural disasters, what more can be done to cut emissions and cool our heating planet?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Patrick Ten Brink – secretary-general of the European Environmental Bureau

John Sweeney – professor emeritus at Maynooth University and contributor to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

Suzanne Lynch – associate editor at Politico, author of its Global Playbook newsletter